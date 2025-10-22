Live
District Legal Services Authority Conducts Surprise Inspection at Government School and College Hostels in Gadwal
District Legal Services Authority Conducts Surprise Inspection at Government School and College Hostels in Gadwal
Gadwal: Under the supervision of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), a surprise inspection was carried out at Telangana Welfare School and College in Veerapuram village, Gadwal town, and the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Erravalli village, Itikyala mandal on Wednesday.
During the inspection, Legal Aid Counsels interacted with the teachers and students to understand the problems and challenges faced in the hostels and educational institutions. They inquired about the facilities being provided to the students, including accommodation, food, sanitation, and academic support.
The team also examined the quality of food served under the daily menu of the midday meal scheme and checked whether the services matched the prescribed standards. The counsels discussed with the students about the amenities available to them and encouraged them to report any issues they face in the hostels or schools.
In addition to the inspection, the officials conducted an awareness session for students on important legal topics, including the laws against child marriages, sexual harassment, and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. They educated the students about their legal rights and the importance of reporting any violations.
The DLSA officials advised students and staff that in case of any legal or safety issues, they can contact the District Legal Services Authority Helpline at 15100 or the Child Helpline at 1098 for assistance.
The inspection was led by District Legal Aid Defence Counsels V. Rajender, B. Srinivasulu, and Lakshmanaswamy, who participated actively in the program and emphasized the DLSA’s commitment to ensuring the welfare and protection of children in educational institutions.