District-level RGPRS meeting held

Khammam: A district-level meeting of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sanghatan (RGPRS) was held at the Sanjeev Reddy Bhavan, the Khammam District Congress Office, under the leadership of District Congress Committee President Puvvalla Durgaprasad.

The meeting was attended by RGPRS National Executive Member Ganta Vinay Nayudu and State Coordinator Mohammed Javeed as chief guests. Addressing the gathering, they emphasised the goal of identifying and promoting dedicated Congress workers from the grassroots level as emerging leaders.

The initiative aims to strengthen the party from the village level up to the parliamentary constituencies. Several senior Congress leaders, including TPCC General Secretary Nooti Satyanarayana, City Congress Executive President Nagandla Deepak Chowdhary, Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, and others.