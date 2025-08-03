Live
- No farmer will be left out of Annadata Sukhibhava – PM Kisan: Collector
- Police rescue a 4-yr-old boy within hours from kidnappers
- Rescued tigress dies of septicemic shock in SV Zoo Park
- Awareness Run for Organ Donation Held in Hyderabad
- Infirmary room inaugurated at Sri Krishna Prasad Memorial HS
- Heavy inflow continues at NSP
- Royaloak Furniture opens 19th store at Ongole
- Protest rally on Aug 7 against attacks on Palestine
- CMRF cheque handed over to villager
- AESL launches scholarships worth Rs 250 cr
District-level RGPRS meeting held
A district-level meeting of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sanghatan (RGPRS) was held at the Sanjeev Reddy Bhavan, the Khammam District Congress Office, under the leadership of District Congress Committee President Puvvalla Durgaprasad.
Khammam: A district-level meeting of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sanghatan (RGPRS) was held at the Sanjeev Reddy Bhavan, the Khammam District Congress Office, under the leadership of District Congress Committee President Puvvalla Durgaprasad.
The meeting was attended by RGPRS National Executive Member Ganta Vinay Nayudu and State Coordinator Mohammed Javeed as chief guests. Addressing the gathering, they emphasised the goal of identifying and promoting dedicated Congress workers from the grassroots level as emerging leaders.
The initiative aims to strengthen the party from the village level up to the parliamentary constituencies. Several senior Congress leaders, including TPCC General Secretary Nooti Satyanarayana, City Congress Executive President Nagandla Deepak Chowdhary, Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, and others.