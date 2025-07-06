District-Level Training Begins for Water Bodies Census Using Mobile App: Emphasis on Accurate Data for Policy Planning

Gadwal: Chief Planning Officer Yoganand emphasized that precise and unbiased data is crucial for effective government policy-making. He instructed that every detail in data collection should be recorded impartially and comprehensively to support meaningful developmental initiatives.

He made these remarks on Saturday during a district-level training program conducted at the IDOC Video Conference Hall. The session was held in connection with the 7th Minor Irrigation Census and the 2nd Water Bodies Census pertaining to the 2023–2024 agricultural year.

Significance of the Census Explained

Addressing the gathering, Yoganand elaborated on the importance of enumerating minor irrigation sources and water bodies. He noted that collecting data on underground and surface water resources in villages—including ponds, tanks, farm pits, wells, and other sources—would help develop a holistic perspective on rural water security.

He highlighted a key feature of this census: for the first time, the enumeration will be conducted through a mobile app-based, paperless approach, and data will be entered based on the LGD (Local Government Directory) code for each village.

Departmental Collaboration

The enumeration of farm ponds (buggalu) will be carried out with the assistance of the Groundwater Department, while the medium and major irrigation sources will be covered under the supervision of the Irrigation Department.

Technical Training Provided

Special training was imparted during the program on:

Proper completion of census schedules

Technical guidelines

Ensuring data accuracy

Adherence to timelines

District-level officers from the Irrigation Department and the Groundwater Department participated and offered key suggestions to ensure successful execution of the census.

Officials expressed confidence that the training sessions would offer clarity to all participants and help in achieving the accurate, high-quality data expected by the government.

Broad Participation

The training session witnessed participation from:

Mandal-level Planning and Statistical Officers

Assistant Statistical Officers

Other relevant technical staff

The initiative marks a significant step towards data-driven water management policies aimed at improving rural water sustainability across the district.