District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inaugurated the new circle office

Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inaugurated the new Circle Inspector office in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters in the police station premises. The circle inspector's office was previously located above the sub inspector's office, which was difficult for the elderly and disabled to move to. With this, a new CI office has been set up in place of the reception center in the police station premises. Today, special pooja was performed under the leadership of CI Kanakaiah and then the office was opened by ribbon cutting under the leadership of District SP Gaikwad. Later, special pujas were conducted under the direction of the district SP. Additional SP Rameshwar, AR Additional SP TA Bharat, DSP Burri Srinivas, CI Kanakaiah and other police officers of five mandals participated in the programme