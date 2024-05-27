District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath received the complaints in the Police Grievance Cell

Nagarkurnool : A Police Grievance Cell program was organized at the District Police Office in Nagar Kurnool district on Monday. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath personally received pleas from the complainants during the event.

He personally spoke to the complainants and inquired about their problems. Later, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath directed the concerned police officers to resolve the issues of the complaints quickly. He said that a total of 09 complaints were received in Prajavani.