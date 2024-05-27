"District SP Launches 'MY AUTO IS SAFE' Program for Safe Travel in Sangareddy District"

The Sangareddy District Police Office, under the leadership of District SP Mr. Chennuri Rupesh I.P.S., has launched a new program aimed at ensuring the safe travel of the people in Sangareddy district, with a special focus on the safety of women. The program, titled "MY AUTO IS SAFE", was initiated by the SP to address issues related to auto travel in the district.

In a press meet held at the Sangareddy New Bus stand on 27th May 2024, District SP Mr. Chennuri Rupesh I.P.S. announced that as part of the program, around 2000 autos in Sangareddy, Patan Chervu, Narayankhed, and Zaheerabad sub-divisions will be stickered with "MY AUTO IS SAFE" stickers on the front, back, and driver's seat visible to passengers. Additionally, every auto across the district will also be stickered to ensure the safety of passengers.



Passengers are urged to check for the sticker before traveling in an auto, as it serves as a signal of safety. If passengers encounter any issues such as misbehavior or harassment by the auto driver, they can scan the QR code located behind the driver's seat. This will display detailed information about the auto driver on their mobile phones. By taking a screenshot of the details and submitting a complaint through the designated options such as 'Complaint', 'Compliant to She-Team', 'Emergency', and 'Rate Your Auto', passengers can ensure that their concerns are addressed promptly by the Sangareddy District Police Office control room.

During the press meet, the SP personally tested the system by sitting in an auto and scanning the QR code. He also released the "MY AUTO IS SAFE" sticker poster and distributed it to auto drivers present at the event.



The launch event was attended by Additional SP A. Sanjiva Rao, Sangareddy DSP Satyaiah Goud, Patan Chervu DSP Ravinder Reddy, Sangareddy Traffic Inspector Suman, Patan Chervu Traffic Inspector Shravan, Sangareddy Town Inspector Yn. Bhaskar's staff, and others. The program aims to enhance safety measures for auto travel in Sangareddy district and ensure the well-being of passengers, especially women.



