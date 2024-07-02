District SP Rohit Raju IPS unveils Operation Muskan-X poster

Operation Muskan is the 10th release of Indian government's ambitious initiative to eliminate child labourDistrict SP Rohit Raju IPS said that the program will be implemented from July 1 to 31 in the district with a firm plan. On the occasion, a poster was unveiled at the SP's office today along with officers and staff of Operation Muskan-X. One SI and four staff members will be deployed in each sub-division to eradicate the system of child labour. He said that a team has been appointed with the police departmentIt was also suggested that raids should be conducted jointly with the authorities of other departments. It was informed that 05 special teams from across the district would conduct raids to identify child laborers as part of Operation Muskan-X. In this regard, the SP requested that if any child laborers are found anywhere, they should immediately inform 1098 or dial 100 or the local police authorities.

Then the district SPUnder the direction of DSP Rahman, Kottagudem, who is acting as the District Nodal Officer for Operation Muskan-X with the orders, police officers, staff and officials of Child Welfare Committee, Labor Department, Education Department, Child Protection Department, Health Department and various departments appointed in the Operation Muskan-X teams were present at the IMA function hall. Conducting review meetingOn this occasion, DSP Rehman Muskan advised the officials to identify many hot spots in the district and keep a special vigilance there.

He said that they should know the current condition of the children who were rescued through Operation Muskan. Children who drop out of school and work instead of going to school should be identified and they should be re-enrolled in school and educated.He said. Children who are begging in grocery stores, mechanic shops, hotels, brick kilns, poultry farms, on the road and other places who are missing and abandoned children are working as child laborers.

If such children are working as child laborers, they should be identified and given counseling to their parents and handed over to them, or steps should be taken to move them to care homes. Anyone with small children. Forced begging and beggingHe said that criminal cases will be registered immediately and appropriate action will be taken if it is noticed that work is being done. In this meeting, DCRB CI Srinivas, IT Cell Inspector Nagaraju Reddy, Education Officer Annamani, Labor Department Sharfuddin, Child Welfare Committee Members Sumitradevi, Sadhik Pasha ICDS Officer Shivakumari, Child Help Line Coordinator Sandeep and ESLRamadevi, Vijayalakshmi, Ravi, Tirupati, Someshwar, Esobu, Srinivas and other officers and staff participated.