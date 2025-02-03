District SP T. Srinivas Rao Ensures Swift Resolution of Public Complaints

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivas Rao IPS emphasized the commitment of police authorities to promptly address public grievances. In a recent Public Grievance Day program, the SP personally heard complaints from 8 individuals, directing relevant officials to initiate immediate investigations and deliver justice to the affected parties.

The SP instructed officers to avoid delays in the investigation of cases registered in various police stations across the district, ensuring that victims receive justice at the earliest. The SP also urged the officials to expedite the resolution of cases to ensure swift justice for the complainants.

During the event, which took place at the SP's office, the following issues were discussed:

1. Land Disputes: 2 complaints

2. Sibling Disputes: 1 complaint

3. Husband Harassment: 1 complaint

4. Other Issues: 4 complaints

The program was attended by DSP V. Mogilayya and Gadwal CI T. Sreenu, who participated in addressing the grievances and providing necessary directions for the prompt resolution of the issues raised.