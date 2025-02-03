Live
- Assam CM meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for allotting urea plant in Budget
- Chandrababu Naidu’s Plan to Make Andhra Pradesh Prosperous Within Two Years
- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Receive Major Railway Budget Boost for 2025
- Nizamabad Central Jail Launches Weaving Unit to Boost Inmate Rehabilitation
- Iconic Film 'NAYAK' Re-releasing on February 21
- Why Green Peas Are a Must-Have in Your Winter Diet?
- Essential Cancer Screenings: What You Need to Know for Early Detection
- Sachin Bhatt on Cloud Transformation and Performance Optimisation
- Puttur on a demolition mode After a heritage school now houses around a temple
- PCB Races Against Time to Prepare Venues for Champions Trophy as ICC Grants Exception
Just In
District SP T. Srinivas Rao Ensures Swift Resolution of Public Complaints
District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivas Rao IPS emphasized the commitment of police authorities to promptly address public grievances.
Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivas Rao IPS emphasized the commitment of police authorities to promptly address public grievances. In a recent Public Grievance Day program, the SP personally heard complaints from 8 individuals, directing relevant officials to initiate immediate investigations and deliver justice to the affected parties.
The SP instructed officers to avoid delays in the investigation of cases registered in various police stations across the district, ensuring that victims receive justice at the earliest. The SP also urged the officials to expedite the resolution of cases to ensure swift justice for the complainants.
During the event, which took place at the SP's office, the following issues were discussed:
1. Land Disputes: 2 complaints
2. Sibling Disputes: 1 complaint
3. Husband Harassment: 1 complaint
4. Other Issues: 4 complaints
The program was attended by DSP V. Mogilayya and Gadwal CI T. Sreenu, who participated in addressing the grievances and providing necessary directions for the prompt resolution of the issues raised.