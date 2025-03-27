DK Aruna Pitches for IIIT to Uplift Backward Palamuru

Mahabubnagar: Highlighting that Palamuru’s backwardness is mainly due to the lack of proper educational infrastructure and the absence of professional educational institutions of international standards, Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna strongly pitched for establishing an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Mahabubnagar district. She emphasized that setting up an IIIT would give a much-needed educational boost to the long-branded backward district of Mahabubnagar.

Raising the demand during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, DK Aruna urged the central government to take urgent steps in transforming the region through world-class education. She pointed out that while Palamuru has several industries, the lack of a premier IT institution has hindered local employment opportunities. She stated that an IIIT in Mahabubnagar would help bridge this gap, create skilled professionals, and support industrial growth. "Establishing an IIIT in Mahabubnagar will not only create job opportunities but also uplift the region’s educational and technological standards. It will help students secure top positions nationally and internationally, contributing to IT innovations and economic progress," she asserted.

The MP further stressed that IIITs play a key role in fostering innovation, research, and global competitiveness. A dedicated IT institution in Mahabubnagar would provide rural youth with access to cutting-edge education, enhance career prospects, and encourage technological advancements.

Despite having industries in the constituency, DK Aruna noted that local youth struggle to find employment due to the absence of a high-quality technical institution. She urged the central government to take immediate action and establish an IIIT in Mahabubnagar, ensuring a transformative impact on education, employment, and overall development in the region.

Her appeal has once again brought renewed focus on Palamuru’s need for quality higher education, and it remains to be seen how the central government will respond to this pressing demand.