Just In
DM HO alerts about seasonal deseases
Gadwal: The District Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Sasikala, has urged residents to remain vigilant due to heavy rains in the district. Seasonal illnesses such as cough, cold, sore throat, fever, stomach ache, vomiting, diarrhea, respiratory problems, and indigestion are common during this period. Additionally, influenza, malaria, dengue fever, typhoid, and hepatitis-A are prevalent in the rainy season. These diseases can affect people of all ages but are particularly harmful to young children and the elderly.
To minimize health risks, Dr. Sasikala advises the following precautions:
- Keep food items covered.
- Boil water before drinking.
- Maintain proper hygiene.
- Wash hands with soap before eating and after using the toilet.
The district has set up ORS depots and is conducting house-to-house fever surveys with emergency medicines available. Residents experiencing medical issues should be transported to the district hospital immediately using the 108 ambulance service.