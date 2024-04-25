DMHO starts awareness campaign on Malaria

The district medical and health officer dr.Shashi kala has started a rally by waving a flag to create awareness of malaria disease on Thursday morning on the occasion of World Malaria Day.

The rally was organised by the auspices of Health department from DMHO office to Old bus stand.

The DMHO Shashi Kala has stated that every one should follow the instructions of World Health Organisation to eradicate malaria by 2030 .

Every house hold should practice dry day on every Friday.They have to check all the empty vessels and used cups,old tyres etc.

Keep lids on water tanks,drms,and over head tanks.

Don't throw plastic water glasses, plastic carrier bags and other vessels in to the drainage canals.

Use mosquito nets on beds and fix netted screens on main doors and windows.Keep nylon lids on septic tank gas pipes.

She also directed the health officials and Asha workers to organise a dry day on every Friday in towns and villages.

MHN programme officer dr Shravanti,dr.G Raju,CHO Rama Krishna,Sub unit officer Shivsnna,

Health Educator Madhusudan Reddy, CC Venkatesh,and

The district programme coordinators Syam Sundar ,Maksud, Gadwal Urban centers Lakshmi,Parvatamma,Hanumanthu, Narshimulu,and others were participated.