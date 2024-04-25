Live
- Unveiling the Hidden Gems: Surprising Health Benefits of Garlic Peels
- Overcoming Sleep Struggles: A Comprehensive Guide to a Restful Night
- RTC bus hit the auto
- MLA Kuchukula Rajesh Reddy participated in the Birappa festival
- DMHO starts awareness campaign on Malaria
- World Intellectual Property Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Everything You Need to Know
- Shiv Sena-UBT manifesto assures dignity to all states; ‘no’ to polluting nuclear, refinery mega projects
- IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals sign Gulbadin Naib to replace injured Mitchell Marsh
- Delhi court grants 30-day extension to police to conclude probe in Parliament security breach case
- Cash, liquor, drugs valued at Rs 321 crore confiscated in Punjab
Just In
DMHO starts awareness campaign on Malaria
The district medical and health officer dr.Shashi kala has started a rally by waving a flag to create awareness of malaria disease on Thursday morning on the occasion of World Malaria Day.
The district medical and health officer dr.Shashi kala has started a rally by waving a flag to create awareness of malaria disease on Thursday morning on the occasion of World Malaria Day.
The rally was organised by the auspices of Health department from DMHO office to Old bus stand.
The DMHO Shashi Kala has stated that every one should follow the instructions of World Health Organisation to eradicate malaria by 2030 .
Every house hold should practice dry day on every Friday.They have to check all the empty vessels and used cups,old tyres etc.
Keep lids on water tanks,drms,and over head tanks.
Don't throw plastic water glasses, plastic carrier bags and other vessels in to the drainage canals.
Use mosquito nets on beds and fix netted screens on main doors and windows.Keep nylon lids on septic tank gas pipes.
She also directed the health officials and Asha workers to organise a dry day on every Friday in towns and villages.
MHN programme officer dr Shravanti,dr.G Raju,CHO Rama Krishna,Sub unit officer Shivsnna,
Health Educator Madhusudan Reddy, CC Venkatesh,and
The district programme coordinators Syam Sundar ,Maksud, Gadwal Urban centers Lakshmi,Parvatamma,Hanumanthu, Narshimulu,and others were participated.