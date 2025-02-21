“Do Not Forget the Telugu Language” - Principal Anjaiah

Nagar kurnool : International Telugu Language Day was celebrated with grandeur at the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool district headquarters, stated Principal M. Anjaiah. The event was organized under the presidency of Telugu lecturer Dr. Raghavendra.

As part of the celebrations, essay writing competitions were conducted for students on the importance of the Telugu language. Prizes were awarded to students who secured first, second, and third places, along with participation certificates for all participants, Principal Anjaiah informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Anjaiah emphasized that Telugu is like a mother to us and must be preserved. He expressed concern that many languages are disappearing due to the increasing influence of technology and English, and urged everyone to converse in Telugu to protect and promote the language.

He further stressed that each individual has a responsibility to contribute to the preservation of the Telugu language.

The event was attended by Vice Principal Vanitha, faculty members Kodandaramulu, Umadevi, Muzaffar, Raghavender, and others.




























