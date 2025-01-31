Do Not Halt Rythu Bharosa Scheme Under Pretext of Code of Conduct: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has criticized the Telangana government for allegedly stopping the Rythu Bharosa scheme under the pretext of the Model Code of Conduct. He accused the state of depriving farmers of their rightful financial assistance and demanded the immediate continuation of the scheme.

Bandi Sanjay pointed out that Rythu Bharosa is an ongoing welfare initiative and not a new scheme introduced for electoral gains. “The government has already withheld a year’s worth of funds meant for farmers. It should not take away their rights any further,” he stated.

Regarding the upcoming elections, Bandi Sanjay emphasized that the code of conduct applies only to graduate and teacher constituency elections and should not be misused to halt welfare schemes. He also urged the government to ensure that ration cards are distributed to all eligible beneficiaries and that the selection of housing scheme beneficiaries continues without interruption.

He warned that if the government fails to act, the BJP will consider writing to the Election Commission. Additionally, he called for an all-party meeting to collectively appeal to the EC to ensure that essential welfare schemes remain unaffected. “Let’s unite and request the EC together,” he said.