Doctor beaten up for misbehaving with ANM in Sangareddy

Dr Narsing Chauhan, a superintendent of Narayankhed area hospital in Sangareddy district was beaten up by the relatives of a trainee ANM for allegedly misbehaving with the ANM.



Going into details, the doctor is said to have sought sexual favours from the woman who is three months pregnant and later slapped her for refusing his intentions.

According to the victim, the superintendent of the hospital intercepted her while she was heading to the bus stop to go to her village and questioned her on early leaving. The doctor sought sexual favours when the woman told him that there was no bus service to her village after 2.30 pm.

When she refused and tried to leave the Superintendent's room, he slapped her despite her saying that she was pregnant.

The woman informed her husband and relatives about the incident after reaching home following which her relatives went to the hospital and pulled Dr Narsing out of the facility on Thursday and thrashed him.

A case has also been registered against the doctor.