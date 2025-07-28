Doctors must be appreciated for their service: Dattatreya

Hyderabad: FormerGovernor of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya, emphasized the importance of encouraging doctors who selflessly serve society. After watching the Mann Ki Baat program hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he attended and spoke at a “Free Cancer Screening and Mega Health Camp” organized by the Dr. Shobha Memorial Charitable Trust and the Telangana PPS Medical Department on Sunday. The event took place at the Hari Kishan Eye Care & Laser Center in Bagh Lingampalli and focused on cervical, breast, and oral cancers, as well as eye health, retina issues, glaucoma, ENT, diabetes, and general medicine.

Addressing the gathering, Dattatreya expressed pride in organizing such a free health camp and encouraged everyone to participate in regular cancer screening tests throughout their lives. R. Krishnaiah, a member of the Rajya Sabha, urged doctors to provide medications at lower prices, particularly for the poor. He noted that many changes are already occurring in the medical field each day. Similarly, Legislative Council member Malka Komaraiah called on doctors to take the initiative to organize health camps in other areas.

TPPS State President Vishnu Murthy appealed to both politicians and the public to support selfless doctors. Dr. Samatha, General Secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha, assured that they would consider the advice and suggestions shared and work to establish additional free screening centers in other regions. She also thanked the doctors present and all those who contributed to the event.