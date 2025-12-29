Dolly CCs clinch nat’l cricket tourney

Nagarkurnool: TheAll India Level Open Cricket Tournament, which had been underway for the past week at the Nagar Kurnool district headquarters, concluded on Sunday. The final match was played between Dolly CC and MRCC Chennai, attracting large crowds of cricket enthusiasts.

In the final, Dolly CC emerged victorious and was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 5,55,555, presented by Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr Kouchukulla Rajesh Reddy. The runner-up team MRCC Chennai received a cash prize of Rs 3,33,333, presented by Raghava and Dr. Lakshmi, grandson and granddaughter of late Puttapaga Mahendranath.

The programme was graced by Sports Authority Chairman Shivasena Reddy as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Rajesh said that encouraging youth towards sports is essential, as sports not only promote physical fitness but also instil discipline and leadership qualities. He announced that a sports stadium will be set up in Nagar Kurnool in the future.

He assured that the government and he personally would extend full support for the development of sports, adding that efforts are underway to develop Nagar Kurnool town into a centre for sports activities. Market Committee Chairman Ramana Rao, Youth Congress President Vinod, former councillors, local leaders, sports lovers, and a large number of local residents attended the event.