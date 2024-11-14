Don’t fall in trap of drug addiction, youths cautioned

Kagaznagar: Police Inspector Palnati Rajendra Prasad urged the youth and students not to ruin their precious future by falling into the trap of drugs and intoxicants like marijuana.

An awareness campaign was conducted in Kagaznagar town to educate the public, especially the youth, about the dangers of narcotics. Awareness seminars were organised at key locations like Ambedkar Chowrasta, RTC Bus Stand, and Railway Station. During these sessions, Inspector Rajendra Prasad emphasised that the current generation is increasingly leaning towards drug abuse, which leads only to disaster and offers no benefits. He explained that the district police force is focusing on eradicating drugs and other intoxicants by implementing special initiatives.

He warned that anyone caught selling, using, transporting, or storing drugs will face severe legal consequences. The programme saw active participation from SI Deekonda Ramesh, police personnel, local residents, and young people.