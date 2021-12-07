Don't panic on COVID-19 spread in educational institutions: Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy told the teaching staff and parents not to scare about the spread of COVID-19 in educational institutions in the state. She made it clear that at present that situation in the state is not worrisome.



Meanwhile, she directed the district education officials to ensure that the students and staff have taken two doses of vaccine jab.

The minister on Tuesday reviewed the situation in educational institutions and residential hostels in the state with the district officials and public representatives. She also enquired about the COVID-19 situation in the state, vaccination drives and Omicron variant.

Sabitha said that vaccine was given to all the local residents in Rangareddy district and asked the officials to ensure that the people are taken second dose of vaccine jab else conduct a door-to-door campaign to administer the vaccine. "At present, the situation is not daunting in educational institutions and the officials have been directed to ensure 100 per cent vaccination among the staff, students and parents. They also asked to make sure the COVID-19 norms are being followed in the schools," she said.

She further added that the government is ready to fight against Omicron variant and will take all the measures to not to cause inconvenience to the students as they had already lost two years due to the pandemic.