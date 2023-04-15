Dr Ambedkar an inspiration for all says MLA Sridhar Babu

Peddapalli: Manthani MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu paid tributes to Ambedkar's statue at Manthani Ambedkar Square on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar never said that one should use the caste system to move forward. Ambedkar was a great person who said that everyone should be equal in the country.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the inspiration of all communities, if we limit them to one community, it would disturb his ambitions. After independence, the Congress party during the government gave an idea to the country and put people like Ambedkar as the chairman and took the constitutional systems forward, Sridhar Babu said.

BJP and BRS parties were obstructing national institutions built in democracy and destroying democracy itself. All should carry forward the spirit of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, MLA said.

Sridhar Babu appealed to the public to attend the Satyagraha Diksha being organised by All India Congress Party about the spirit of democracy. Leaders of Congress party, activists, representatives of Congress party, former representatives and leaders of all departments participated in this programme.