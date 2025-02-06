Dr Errol D’Souza appointed as GITAM V-C

Live
GITAM Deemed to be University has announced the appointment of Dr Errol D’Souza as the new Vice-Chancellor.
In his address, GITAM president Sribharat expressed his enthusiasm for Dr D’Souza’s appointment, stating, “In my interactions with Prof D’Souza, I have been impressed by how closely he aligns with our new vision. In particular, his commitment to the values of honesty and compassion—principles I deeply cherish—will be instrumental in leading us forward.”
Dr Errol D’Souza is a renowned Professor of Economics, serving as the IFCI Chair Professor at the University of Mumbai and the India Chair Professor at Sciences Po in Paris. He was formerly the Director of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A). He earned his PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University and holds an MA in Economics from the University of Mumbai, where he was awarded the Kashinath Trimbak Telang gold medal for academic excellence.