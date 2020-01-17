Draw of lots to select Telangana Haj pilgrims today

Hyderabad: The draw of lots will to select pilgrims from Telangana for Haj 2020 will be held on Saturday.

According to Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohd Masiullah Khan, the draw of lots (Qurrah) will be held at 11 am on Saturday at Haj House. He also said that the draw of lots was the online transparent procedure. The intending haj pilgrims also can check their cover status from official Haj website www.haicommittee.gov.in and the messages will also send to Haj pilgrims registered contacts.

TSHC Executive Officer B. Shafiullah and other senior officials will be present in the programme.