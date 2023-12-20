DRDL Industry Partners Meet-2023 held

Hyderabad: The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) organised DRDL Industry Partners Associates Meet-2023 on Tuesday, focusing on providing a common platform for the industry partners to interact and to convey the opportunities that exist for the industry partners to do business with DRDL in the latest technologies that are being developed and also futuristic technologies. The meeting was an attempt to help various queries of the industry partners to be addressed.

It was inaugurated by Director, DRDL, G A Srinivasa Murthy, A V Rao, IDAS, IFA (R&D) MSS, AndePoshetty, IDAS and R Venugopal.

More than 150 representatives from the Industries associated with DRDL attended the meeting. Director, DRDL emphasized the opportunities the Industries have while working with DRDL, from Small, Micro, Medium, and Public Sector Industries.

Addressing the participants Director, DRDL said “Together, we build a stronger nation” and also, we become “Athma Nirbhar Bharat” in defence product production.