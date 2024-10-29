Drone Survey Launched for Comprehensive Master Plan in Gadwal Municipality

Gadwal: Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that a master plan for Gadwal Municipality is underway through a comprehensive drone survey.

On Tuesday, in the premises of the Collectorate, the drone was inaugurated by Municipal Chairperson B.S. Keshavalu along with municipal officials and Survey of India officers under the supervision of DTCP (Directorate of Town and Country Planning) officials. The inauguration included a ceremonial puja to mark the launch of the drone survey initiative.

During the event, the District Collector emphasized that this master plan is part of a larger development initiative aimed at addressing municipal challenges and ensuring the city’s infrastructure is well-planned for future generations. He stated that the goal is to make the information available in digital form for future reference. As part of the central government’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme, Gadwal is among 20 selected municipalities in Telangana where GIS-based planning is being implemented through digital master surveys.

Collector Santosh explained that the Gadwal master plan would be developed using the latest technology and detailed drone camera surveys. The data will be collected section-wise, creating base maps with comprehensive visual documentation. The precise mapping gathered through drone surveys will allow for an in-depth analysis of buildings, roads, water resources, parks, and sewage systems, facilitating maintenance and development through integrated planning.

The collector and team reviewed the drone survey process on a computer, learning how the drone covers the entire municipality, processes the collected data, and how to utilize the survey’s insights. The collector expressed confidence that this digital master plan survey would significantly contribute to the development of Gadwal town.

The program saw the participation of DTCP Additional Director Ramesh Babu, Municipal Commissioner Dasharath, Town Planning Officer Kurmanna, officials from the Survey of India, DTCP officials, and municipal staff.