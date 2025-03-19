Drought woes deepen across districts

Mahabubnagar/ Wanaparthy: With the scorching summer upon us, the borewells in Devarkadra mandal have dried up, leading to a severe water crisis for both farming and drinking purposes. A drought-like situation has gripped several villages, pushing farmers into distress as their paddy crops wither due to water scarcity.

To assess the ground situation, District Collector Vijayendra Boyi visited Dokur village in Devarkadra mandal and inspected the drying paddy fields. She interacted with the farmers to understand the severity of the crisis firsthand.

“As the summer season is here the water problems are arising. Particularly the farmers who had sown Paddy are facing severe water crisis due to dried up borewells. We have instructed the officials to regularly meet the farmers and give them advice and provide early information about the precautionary measures to be taken to avoid drying up of crops,” said the collector.

“Many farmers in Devarkadra rely on borewells for irrigation, but with depleting groundwater levels, the situation has worsened. Some farmers receive canal water from Koilsagar, but inadequate supply to tail-end areas has resulted in vast stretches of paddy crops drying up. If proper early information about the availability of irrigation water is provided, the farmers will take corrective measures and may not face losses due to water crises,” said farmer Chandrasekhar from Dokur village. Farmers dependent on tube wells are in dire straits, as they have no alternative water source. Many have been forced to abandon their crops and use them as fodder for cattle and livestock.

In response, the Collector convened a review meeting with officials from Agriculture, Irrigation, Mission Bhagiratha, and Electricity Departments at the Tehsildar’s office. She instructed officials to tour the villages, assess the crisis, and provide timely guidance to farmers.

Wanaparthy District collector Adarsh Surabhi inspected agricultural fields in Peddagudem thanda in Wanaparthy mandal, where crops had recently dried up. When inquiring with the district agriculture officer about the extent of crop damage, it was reported that crops over 45 acres belonging to 36 farmers had dried up. Local farmers expressed their concerns, stating that they rely on borewells for irrigation, but due to power supply issues, their crops have dried up, causing significant losses. They urged the collector to provide necessary support. In response, he directed the Electricity SE to ensure adequate power supply for borewells so that crops in the Yasangi (rabi) season do not dry up.