Drunk man thrashes daughter, spits on her face in Vikarabad, held

A man was arrested by the police for brutally thrashing her four-year-old daughter and spitting on her face. The incident took place in Vikarabad and the accused works as an RTC conductor.

Azimuddin, a native of Utupalli of Doma mandal got married to Nazia Begum in 2014 and have two daughters. It is learned that Azimuddin used to come home in the inebriated state every day and thrash his two daughters. He also used to spit on their face and then threatened to slit their throat with a knife.



On Monday night, the accused repeated the same. He thrashed his wife who tried to escape from him but the accused caught hold of his second daughter and slapped her and spit on her face. Nazia recorded the entire incident on her phone



The woman then approached police along with her two daughters on Tuesday and lodged a complaint against him. She handed over the video to the police who took the accused into custody and sent Nazia and the two children to a home run by the government.



The police said that Azimuddin married Nazia hoping that she would get a job as she had done teacher training. Azimudding was upset after his wife did not find any job and also for having two daughters, the police added.

