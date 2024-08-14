Live
DSC-2024 key, response sheet released
Highlights
The Director of the School Education Department on Tuesday issued the key and response sheets for DSC-2024 on the Telangana School Education Department's official website.
According to officials, DSC-2024 aspirants should verify their response sheets with the key on the official website, www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in, and are requested to submit any objections by August 20, by 5 pm.
Any incorrect entries related to name, date of birth, gender, caste, EWS, or the addition of TET scores for those who took TG TET-2024 will be rectified upon submission of a written application with documentary evidence. Applications should be sent via the official email ID, [email protected], by August 28.
