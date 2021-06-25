Dubbaka poll result will be repeated in Huzurabad by-poll

Karimnagar: Dubbaka bye-election result will be repeated in Huzurabad by-election, asserted BJP leader and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao.

Raghunandan Rao who was appointed as in-charge of Huzurabad town for the ensuing by-election spoke to the media persons at Huzurabad on Thursday. Where in the MLA stressed upon his confidence on wining the by-election. He said that not just the by-election, but BJP would win the next Assembly election as well.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao thought, no one would win in Dubbaka except the TRS, but the people there have shown their strength. Despite strong leaders like CM KCR and T Harish Rao campaigning there, the election result was in favour of BJP, Rao noted.

Likewise, former Minister Etala Rajender who won six Assembly elections would easily win Huzurabad by-election. Huzurabad was part of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's own constituency, therefore the success in the election was assured, he noted. The election result would change the direction of the BJP. Every activist must act as a candidate and all in-charges must remain in the constituency until the polling boxes are sealed.

Eatala had quit his MLA seat and Minister post to uphold his self-esteem. The strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party activists would be behind him to drive him towards success, the BJP leader added. BJP is the right platform for activists to rise step by step, Rao told, adding that the party leaders and cadres must assess the party's polling, booth-wise strengths and weaknesses. The use of social media must be made effective.