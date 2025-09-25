Dussehra Celebrations at Lakhotia College of Design at Tarnaka

Hyderabad: Lakhotia College of Design, Tarnaka campus, celebrated Dussehra with grandeur, joy, and cultural vibrance. The event was a resounding success, filled with music, dance, and festive cheer.

Chairman & Founder, Mr. Mohammed Azharuddin Mujahid, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Students enthralled the audience with a series of vibrant dance performances based on Indian classical, Tollywood, and Bollywood music. The highlight of the celebration was the classical Garbha dance, which received thunderous applause.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Affan Mujahid, Managing Director, praised the Tarnaka branch students, stating:

Our Tarnaka campus is filled with the most creative and talented young minds, and today’s event is a testimony to their innovative spirit.”

Adding to the celebration, Mr. Ghufran Mujahid, Director – Operations, appreciated the students’ dedication and remarked:

The hard work and creative talent displayed by our Tarnaka branch students are truly commendable. They have set a benchmark with this successful event

The event was also graced by senior faculty members and campus heads including Prof. Ar. Valaikudi, Prof. Ar. Rajini Chandra Waker, Mr. Amresh Kumar, Ms. Rukhsar Rahman, Mrs. Bhanupriya (Banjara Hills Campus Manager), Ms. Neha Thakur (Tarnaka Branch Manager), and Lecturer Ms. Sujatha Vishwakarma, who appreciated the cultural spirit and congratulated the students on their performances.

The faculty members collectively expressed their gratitude to the students and management for organizing such a memorable celebration..

The Dussehra event reflected not only festive joy but also the college’s commitment to nurturing creativity, culture, and community among its students.

