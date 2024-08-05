Each one of you Telugu NRIs a brand ambassador for Telangana”, says Revanth Reddy

Jersey City, NJ, USA: Hon’ble Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy garu enthralled thousands of NRI supporters and members of Indian diaspora with characteristic flair, keeping tryst with hope and enthusiasm expectations, when he invited the community of successful Indians living abroad to come to Telangana and invest there, at an event Sunday afternoon here.

“It is your land, your country but I also promise you the best bang for your buck, the maximum returns, if you invest here. The satisfaction of partnering in the journey ahead will be a bonus,” he said, to thundering cheers from the audience.

“I was here last year, and addressed you as the TPCC president. I had promised you that I will come back here again only after a Congress government comes to power, ending a decade of misrule and a betrayals. I have kept my promise,” he said.

Listing the promises and guarantees fulfilled for farmers, youth, women, teachers and students so far, he said, “free bus travel, free electricity, subsidized cooking gas cylinder, farmer loan waivers and input subsidies are just a start. We will keep every promise.”

Addressing concerns of balance in governance, he said, “we are going to pursue rapid, sustainable, future-oriented economic growth of epic proportions through matchless investor policies. Growth, augmented revenues, high jobs creation at varied levels of skills are equally in focus,” the Chief Minister elaborated.



“We have now made it habit to defy naysayers. First they said Congress won’t come to power. Then they said it won’t last. Now they are trying to insinuate misapprehensions that growth may be slow. We will prove them wrong again. We will compete to develop Hyderabad not as a top city in India but the world.”

Speaking to the adulating audience, comprising several key members of the East Coast Indian community, Mr Reddy said, “you have made America stronger and more prosperous with your skills. Now come to Telangana. The three-ring state gives you distinct metro, semi-urban and rural ecosystems to invest in.”

Outlining the plans for a next level Hyderabad, he said, “the Future City will join Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad as the fourth city. World-class masterplan, benchmarked against the best in the world, it will have every conceivable facility and amenity. All it needs is you.”

He spoke about mega projects coming up ahead. The audiences, interacting with him after the event, promised to join the government in spreading the word of investing in Telangana on a mission-mode.

He also outlined how Telangana is seeking to invigorate and catalyse its strong base in software, pharma, vaccines, healthcare and would add strong competencies in future tech, including Artificial Intelligence, and try to become the preferred manufacturing alternative to China, for global corporations looking at back up destinations to China with China+one strategy.

Earlier, children put up a grand show comprising songs and dances, highlighting the culture of Telangana.

Speaking at the event, while welcoming the Chief Minister, president of the Overseas Congress party, USA, Mohinder Singh Gilzian, said, “our wish to see you as Chief Minister has come true. Now, we all have to work hard to make Rahul Gandhi ji the Prime Minister of India.”







