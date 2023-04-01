EAMCET rescheduled

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday rescheduled the engineering stream examination of TS EAMCET-2023 to May 12 to 14.

A TSCHE statement said the TSEAMCET-2023 schedule earlier announced to conduct the engineering stream (E) examination from May 7 to 9 and the agriculture and pharmacy (A&P) stream from May 10 to 11.

However, the National Testing Agency has announced the schedule to conduct NEET (UG) examinations on May 7. Besides, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has proposed to conduct some examinations on May 7, 8 and 9.

Against this backdrop and to avoid any inconvenience, the TSCHE said it has decided to reschedule the engineering stream examination. Now they will be held from May 12 to 14. There will be no change in the schedule for the A&P stream, and the examinations will be held from May 10 and 11, as announced earlier, it added.