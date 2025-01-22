Eatala demands CM Revanth to stop atrocities of land grabbers

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender on Tuesday urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take action against land grabbers, warning that “he along with his party members will drive out the gangsters themselves” if the situation continues.

Eatala stated that numerous individuals purchased lands in the area in 1985, many of whom are employees from Warangal, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar districts. He highlighted that the court has ruled three times in favour of the plot owners, affirming their rights. However, the land grabbers continue to refuse to vacate the lands and have resorted to violent tactics against the legitimate owners, including assaulting them and frightening them with drunken men who attempt to molest their womenfolk. He also noted that the goons hired by the encroachers have damaged the electric wires of the landowners in the area.

Later, addressing the media, he alleged that after Dharani's portal was launched, the District Collector Amoy Kumar had allowed registration of nine acres of land to the land grabbers, along with the neighbouring plots, which were acquired creating fear among the land owners and forcing them to part with their lands.

Out of 2,076 plots, 206 have been taken that way. There are 700 houses in Ekasila Nagar. However, residents who apply for permission to build homes are being denied. The municipality is not issuing Land Regularisation Certificates (LRS). A real estate broker is allegedly hand in glove with the local leaders, hiring 100 goons and 10 dogs to intimidate the residents of Ekasila Nagar. They are verbally abusing the residents, particularly targeting women. Despite the threats from these gangsters, the victims remained calm and continued to file complaints at the police station. However, the Sub-Inspector and Circle Inspector at Pocharam Police Station appeared to be supporting the occupiers, seemingly neglecting the struggles of the impoverished residents, he alleged.