Eatala joins 48-hour hunger strike

Hyderabad: MalkajgiriMP Etela Rajender on Saturday extended his full support to the 48-hour hunger strike led by Rangareddy district BJP secretary Naresh Yadav near Hastinapuram Central in LB Nagar constituency, demanding urgent release of fee reimbursement arrears, scholarships, and pending dues for students across Telangana. The protest, backed by the entire LB Nagar BJP cadre, drew attention to the mounting distress faced by educational institutions and students due to delayed government payments.

Addressing the gathering, Etela Rajender criticized the state government for its alleged apathy and financial mismanagement. “College and school managements have issued repeated ultimatums, yet the government remains indifferent. It has no sensitivity, no responsibility, and no honesty,” he stated. He highlighted that BJP leaders Naresh Yadav, Laxmikant, and Mallesh were undertaking the hunger strike to represent the concerns of lakhs of students and their families.

Rajender accused the government of prioritizing payments to large contractors over educational institutions. “You have funds for contractors, but not for students? Is it because commissions are involved?” he asked, alleging that such practices undermine public welfare.

He further pointed out that many colleges are unable to pay staff salaries and allowances, and students are forced to borrow money to retrieve certificates after completing engineering courses. “Despite the gravity of the situation, the government is not even thinking about it,” he said.

The MP also drew attention to the plight of outsourcing staff in SC, ST, BC, and minority residential schools, who have reportedly gone unpaid for months. “Children are not receiving diet charges, and suppliers are staging dharnas in front of collectorates due to non-payment,” he added. In a press byte, Rajender criticized the current administration for failing to continue the fee reimbursement scheme initiated under the previous KCR government. “For four years now, parents have had to borrow money to send their children for higher studies. The government has not paid a single rupee to private managements,” he said, demanding immediate intervention.

He also condemned the neglect of private residential schools, where students admitted under the ‘best available schools’ scheme receive Rs 42,000 annually. “If payments are delayed, children are sent home,” he warned.

Rajender questioned the government’s priorities, citing its announcement of Rs 200 crore for integrated schools while ignoring basic dues. “You talk of scooters for girls, but first pay the fees owed to institutions,” he said.

Etela Rajender reiterated full support for the hunger strike and warned of statewide protests if the reimbursement dues are not cleared. “This government has become callous and contemptuous of public suffering. We demand that these issues be resolved immediately,” he declared.