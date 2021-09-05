Eatala Rajender challenges KCR to win Huzurabad poll

Karimnagar: Eatala Rajender, accompanied by National BC Commission member Talloju Achary, Huzurabad election in-charge Jitender Reddy, former Karimnagar Zilla Parishad chairman Tula Uma and Karimnagar district BJP president Krishna Reddy, attended Vishwakarma AtmeeyaSammelan in Jammikunta in the district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajender once again challenged CM K Chandrashekar Rao and minister T Harish Rao to compete with him and win in Huzurabad by-election. Eatala statedhe will retire from politics permanently if he loses in the election and dared the CM resign as CM if his party loses in the election.

Eatala said Prof K Jayashankar and first Telangana martyr Srikanth Chary belong to Vishwakarma community but the community members had not witnessed any development even after Telangana was formed. He alleged that the caste occupations suffered due to modernisation and the TRS government failed to provide jobs to the unemployed. He said that even though Rs 500 crore budget was allocated to the community welfare, the government could not spend a single rupee to the community.

The former minister also criticised KCR that even though he was a finance minister in the Cabinet, the keys were in the hands of KCR. He added that the ministers had no freedom to make any decision and they have to be slaves.

Uma saidthat Rajender was ousted from TRS by KCR because Eatala became popularand as everyone in the constituency was saying he stood by them in hardships. The ZP chairman added that KCR, KTR and Harish Rao were levelling false allegations against Rajender.