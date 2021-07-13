Eatala Rajender sure to win Huzurabad bypoll: Vivek Venkat Swamy

Karimnagar: BJP core committee member and former MP G Vivek Venkat Swamy has predicted that the BJP party candidate for Huzurabad by-election Eatala Rajender was going to win with a thumping majority in the election.

He felt that the ensuing bye-elections to Huzurabad assembly seat was a 'semi-final' to defeat the ruling TRS is going to face in next Assembly elections. Speaking to the media persons in Huzurabad on Monday he said the people would vote this time to uphold the self-respect of Rajender.

Accusing the TRS of spending several crores of rupees to buy the votes, Vivek noted that people were intelligent as they might collect money from the ruling party but would vote for the BJP candidate in the by-elections.

Vivek further alleged that the TRS was running the family rule and amassing huge wealth at the cost of State exchequer and damaging the public interests. Though Rajender had worked hard to tackle the Covid pandemic, the CM victimised him with false allegations he said.

The CM announced the Dalit Empowerment Scheme only in view of the by-elections and to gain dalit votes in the segment. The same was the case with the TRS government's drama over the issue of river Krishna water sharing.

Despite hard efforts the TRS party was unable to find a suitable candidate to field against Rajender and the ruling party was in the grip of fear of losing the election, the BJP leader said.

Later in the day at a programme at Rajender's residence Vivek welcomed many who joined the BJP party. He haild the appointment of G Kishan Reddy as Union Cabinet Minister, which he said would help to get more funds to Telangana.