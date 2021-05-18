Eatala Rajender's aides, TRS leaders spar over charges in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: The followers of former Minister Eatala Rajender and Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders are at loggerheads in Huzurabad constituency. While the former Minister's followers alleged that the government was using power to intimidate them, Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Eatala was enacting dramas in the name of self-respect instead of resigning from the post.

Ever since the Eatala was axed from the state cabinet, there has been a tussle going on between the followers of Eatala and the TRS cadre. Every day while the party leadership tries to show that the party cadre in Huzurabad was with TRS, the followers come up to show their presence. Of late, the TRS leaders addressed press conferences and said that they were not with the former minister.

The party leaders in Veenavanka are a divided lot and frequently involved in quarrel. When the Jammikunta Market Committee Chairman V Balkishan Rao and his group were addressing a press conference, the followers of Eatala came in large numbers and raised slogans in favour of their leader. The police had to intervene and arrest the followers of Eatala, who alleged that the TRS leaders were using power to intimidate them.

Meanwhile, the BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar, who has been taking care of the TRS leaders in the constituency, on Monday criticised the former Minister stating that instead of resigning from the post, he was enacting dramas of self-respect.

Kamalakar alleged that Eatala, facing the land grab charges, was trying to spread falsehood and lies. He said that people would teach a lesson to Eatala for spreading lies and law would take its own course of action on land grab charges. "He will face defeat as the people support the TRS leadership and KCR government. Every leader and activist of the TRS in Huzurabad is with KCR and will not support Eatala. The TRS is strong in Huzurabad and the erstwhile Karimnagar district and will get people's support. Eatala's ouster will not cause any loss or problems to the party," Kamalakar said.

He also added that he too had participated in Telangana agitation and the cases registered against him were the proof. People will teach a lesson to Eatala, who is trying to gain sympathy with lies, he said.