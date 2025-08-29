Eatala urges party cadre to take up flood relief work

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender has urged the state government to respond with urgency and compassion to the unfolding crisis in the wake of floods hitting several parts of the state. “This is not just a weather anomaly—it is a humanitarian emergency,” Rajender said, pointing to rainfall levels that have surged from the usual 2–3 centimeters to an alarming 30–40 centimeters in a matter of hours. Thousands of acres of farmland have been destroyed, leaving crops across lakhs of acres underwater and pushing already vulnerable farming communities into deeper distress. Families have been displaced, and visuals from flood-hit zones show injured residents emerging with bandages and trauma.

Rajender demanded that the Chief Minister personally visit affected areas, conduct a comprehensive damage survey, and ensure immediate financial and infrastructural support to farmers and displaced citizens. He also called for the activation of emergency response systems, including agencies like Hydra, which had previously committed to disaster relief. In a direct appeal to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajender urged leaders and grassroots workers to mobilize relief efforts across rain-affected districts, stating, “Wherever it rains, I request BJP leaders and activists to support the flooded people.” He emphasized that the crisis demands not just reactive measures but a long-term policy shift.

The sudden spike in rainfall intensity, he noted, reflects a broader climate shift that requires adaptive infrastructure, resilient agricultural planning, and coordinated governance. “This is a moment to rise above politics and stand with the people,” Rajender concluded, framing the disaster as both a test of leadership and a call to reimagine Telangana’s climate and rural preparedness.