EC to announce Election schedule for Telangana Assembly today
The Election Commission of India will announce an schedule for the conduct of Telangana Assembly Elections today.
The Election Commission called a press meet today afternoon in New Delhi to announce the poll schedule to Telangana and also Mizoram, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
Political temperature has already soured in Telangana as the ruling BRS and Opposition Congress parties launched a campaign trail at ground level.
