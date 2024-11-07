EC to run special campaign on Nov 9, 10

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission will be running a special campaign on November 9 and 10, as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the Electoral Roll for 2025.

According to officials, the campaign would aid the public in verifying and updating voter information. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available at polling stations to assist voters with Form-8 applications for any required modifications. The period for claims and objections remains open till November 28. Applications for inclusion, correction, or objection can be submitted both online (https://voters.eci.gov.in/ or via the Voter Helpline App) and offline through BLOs or other designated officials.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy who convened a meeting with representatives of political parties shared updates on the SSR of the Electoral Roll for 2025. The integrated Draft Electoral Roll, published on October 29 is open for corrections till November 28, the CEO informed.

The CEO informed the political parties about the special efforts being made to enroll marginalised groups including third gender, PwD electors and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). He also announced that a de novo preparation of electoral rolls is underway for specific Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies. Details on forms received, disposed, and pending as of November 5, 2024, were also provided.