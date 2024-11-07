ED Files Charge Sheet in Agrigold Case, Attaches Assets Worth Over ₹4,100 Crores

Hyderabad: A major development has occurred in the Agrigold scam case, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a charge sheet and the court taking it into consideration. The ED has identified that the company collected a staggering ₹6,380 crores from over 32 lakh customers across multiple states.

The charge sheet reveals that Agrigold, a once-popular multi-level marketing (MLM) company, used fraudulent schemes to deceive thousands of people across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, and even the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The ED has attached assets worth ₹4,141 crores in connection with the case, targeting properties across various locations in these states. The agency's investigation has uncovered extensive financial irregularities and links to multiple individuals and entities involved in the scam.

In its ongoing crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate has already arrested 14 people involved in the Agrigold fraud, including several key company officials. The agency continues its efforts to track and attach further assets linked to the perpetrators.

The Agrigold case has shocked the public, as it involved thousands of small investors who were promised returns on their investments but were left in the lurch when the company collapsed. As the legal proceedings unfold, the ED's charge sheet provides further insight into the scale of the fraud and the extent of the company's deceit.