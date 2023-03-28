ED Joint Director Informs K Kavitha of Mobile Phone Retrieval

ED joint director writes to BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha stating that they would open the mobile phones deposited by her. The ED authorities wanted either Kavitha to attend or send her representative to the ED office. The BRS leader has sent her party man general secretary Soma Bharat to the ED office.

BRS leader Kavitha's representative appears before ED to assist in extraction of data from her mobiles