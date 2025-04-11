ED launches probe into gangster Nayeem case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a probe into the high-profile case involving slain gangster Nayeem, who was killed in a police encounter. Authorities believe Nayeem had amassed a significant amount of illegal assets over the years through various unlawful activities.

Investigations suggest that Nayeem acted as a benami for several political leaders and businessmen, facilitating large-scale financial transactions on their behalf. It is alleged that he not only provided protection for their operations but also played a key role in the movement and laundering of funds.

The ED is now examining the financial trail left behind, aiming to uncover the full extent of the network and identify those who may have benefited from his operations. More developments are expected as the investigation progresses.