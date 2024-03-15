Live
- Bhutan can count on India as reliable friend and partner: President Murmu
- Singapore Smash TT: Sharath Kamal loses to World No. 6 in quarterfinals
- Farmer shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur
- First Cut Film Factory presents ‘Arjunudi Geetopadesam’ with Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in the lead
- LS polls 2024: Ace pollster analyses impact of CAA, Rahul’s Nyay Yatra
- Men must help wives in kitchen: Sudha Murty's advice to young couples
- Mumbai abuzz about Big B's health: Admitted to hospital, undergoes angioplasty
- IIT Kanpur organises 'Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training'
- BSP pledges to regain lost glory on Kanshi Ram’s anniversary
- Megastar’s ‘Vishwambhara’ gathers steam with star-studded cast
ED takes up search at residence of BRS MLC Kavitha
In an interesting development on a day before the announcement of election schedule, the Enforcement Directorate officials searched the residence of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday.
As many as four teams led by ED Joint director took up searches at the residence of Kavitha, her husband Anil and other places. The searches were being taken up in connection with the Delhi liquor case.
