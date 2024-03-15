  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

ED takes up search at residence of BRS MLC Kavitha

ED takes up search at residence of BRS MLC Kavitha
x
Highlights

In an interesting development on a day before the announcement of election schedule, the Enforcement Directorate officials searched the residence of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday.

In an interesting development on a day before the announcement of election schedule, the Enforcement Directorate officials searched the residence of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday.

As many as four teams led by ED Joint director took up searches at the residence of Kavitha, her husband Anil and other places. The searches were being taken up in connection with the Delhi liquor case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X