Live
Just In
Edla Maruthi Appointed as Vidyarthi Sena President for United Palamuru District
Mahabubnagar: Edla Maruthi Mudiraj from the Achampet constituency has been appointed as the President of Vidyarthi Sena, the student wing of the Shiv Sena party, for the United Palamuru District. The appointment letter was handed over by Telangana Shiv Sena State President Sinkaru Shivaji at the party’s state office in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, Shivaji urged Maruthi to focus on addressing the challenges faced by students and unemployed youth. He criticized the Telangana state government for neglecting student welfare and called for collaborative efforts to protest against these issues. Shivaji encouraged the Vidyarthi Sena to actively participate in addressing the government’s failures.
Expressing his gratitude, Maruthi thanked the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility. He criticized the state government for delays in releasing funds for fee reimbursements and scholarships, which have severely impacted students and college managements. Maruthi highlighted the struggles of private colleges run by middle-class families, stating that the government’s apathy has pushed many into debt and on the verge of closure.
He further accused the state government of failing in the education sector and pledged to strengthen the Vidyarthi Sena. Maruthi assured that the organization would intensify its fight to resolve the issues of students and unemployed youth in the days to come.