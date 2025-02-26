Edn dept implements Telugu as compulsory subject

Hyderabad: The School Education Department, Telangana on Tuesday announced that from the upcoming academic year, implementation of the Telugu language curriculum in CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other board-affiliated schools across the state will take place.

The decision follows a proposal from the Director of School Education, Telangana, which has now received government’s approval. Starting from the academic year 2025-26, Class IX students will study ‘Vennela’ (Simple Telugu) instead of ‘Singidi’ (Standard Telugu), with the change extending to Class X from 2026-27.

As per the notice issued earlier, Telugu was made compulsory from Class I to X irrespective of the Board with which schools are affiliated.

The violation of rules to implement Telugu as a compulsory subject from Classes I-X from the academic year 2022-23 onwards for all management and different Board affiliated schools (CBSE, ICSE, IB and other Boards) in Telangana will be viewed seriously and necessary actions will be taken as per the Act and guidelines given by the Telangana government.