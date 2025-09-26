Edtech pioneer launches career discovery platform for students



Abhyaas Edu Technologies, a Forbes India listed edtech pioneer and three-time recipient of the ET Industry Achievement Award for Education Excellence, has announced two significant initiatives: the launch of Abhyaas Lex Quest 2025 and the unveiling of its coffee table book, ‘The Chronicles of Change’, which commemorates 75 years of the Supreme Court of India. Founded by Naresh Reddy Dubbudu, an IIM Bangalore alumnus and NIT Warangal gold medallist, Abhyaas Edu Technologies has a strong reputation for its innovative learning models in law, management, and competitive exam preparation.

Through its vertical, Abhyaas Law Prep, the company is launching Abhyaas Lex Quest 2025, a nationwide programme for students in Classes 9 to 12. The initiative features a 60-minute aptitude test that assesses verbal ability, logical reasoning, and quantitative skills.

The first round is scheduled to take place in schools from late September to mid-November, with the Grand Finale set for 26 November, Law Day, which will also feature a large-scale bootcamp. Speaking at the launch, Naresh Reddy Dubbudu said, “Abhyaas Lex Quest is not just an aptitude test. It is a platform for students to pause, reflect, and discover where their true potential lies. At Abhyaas, we believe career choices should be driven by aptitude and passion, not by convention.” The initiative aims to empower students to explore diverse career pathways beyond the conventional options of engineering and medicine.

Alongside the Lex Quest, Abhyaas unveiled its first-ever coffee table book, The Chronicles of Change, priced at Rs 14,199. The book captures 75 landmark judgments that have shaped India’s constitutional and legal landscape.