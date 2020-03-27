Educate people on social distance: Minister Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy called upon the public representatives to educate the people on maintaining social distance and sanitation.

On Friday, he visited vegetable market arranged at NTR Mini Stadium in Nirmal.

He enquired the prices of vegetables and told the vendors and customers to maintain three feet distance. Informing that the market was shifted from Gandhi Park area to the stadium in view of heavy rush, to avoid viral infection.

He requested the people to come to the market during the scheduled time only and to cooperate with the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Stating that not even one coronavirus case was registered in Nirmal district so far, the Minister said that the district administration has made all arrangements to prevent the viral infection in the district.

About 956 persons, who came from abroad, were tested negative of corona and now they are in home quarantine.

He said as per the government orders, 12 kg rice and Rs 1,500 cash will be given to each white ration card holder and maize will be purchased at Rs 1,765 from the farmers.

He said that paddy procurement centres will commence from April first week and asked the farmers not to bring their produce to the market.

Later, Minister Indrakaran Reddy distributed masks to the vegetable vendors and visited isolation ward in the Area Hospital.