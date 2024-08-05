Live
- Paris Olympics: Wrestler Nisha Dahiya in quarters with 6-4 win over Ukraine’s Tetiana Sova
- Democracy has taken deep roots in J&K in last 5 years: L-G
- Swachh Rally and Essay Competitions helds at Aiza Municipality
- Manish Sisodia's bail pleas: Rs 100 crore demanded, ED and CBI tell SC
- Punjab Police bust cross-border smuggling module; arrest one
- Mumbai airport launches Aviation Security Culture Week celebrations
- UP Madarsa Act: Supreme Court fixes final hearing for August 13
- Eknath Shinde tours flood-ravaged Pune, assures all help to victims
- Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen misses out on historic bronze with defeat to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia
- New guidelines urge doctors to add yoga to manage patients with high BP, diabetes
Just In
Education for Girls is Mandatory: Women Empowerment Center Coordinator Swetha
Highlights
Tadur Mandal's Medipur village hosted an awareness program under the aegis of the Women's Empowerment Center of the Women and Child Welfare Department.
NagarKurnool: Tadur Mandal's Medipur village hosted an awareness program under the aegis of the Women's Empowerment Center of the Women and Child Welfare Department. The event, held at the government school, was part of the Breastfeeding Week celebrations and the implementation of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.
Coordinator Swetha from the Women Empowerment Center stated that the program aimed to raise awareness about the issues faced by girls and ways to tackle them. Additionally, as part of the Breastfeeding Week, the importance of breastfeeding was explained to the students. School Headmaster Thyagaraju Goud, AO Sai Ramesh, teachers, and ICDS Supervisor Vanaja, among others, participated in the program.
