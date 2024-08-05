  • Menu
Education for Girls is Mandatory: Women Empowerment Center Coordinator Swetha

Tadur Mandal's Medipur village hosted an awareness program under the aegis of the Women's Empowerment Center of the Women and Child Welfare Department.

NagarKurnool: Tadur Mandal's Medipur village hosted an awareness program under the aegis of the Women's Empowerment Center of the Women and Child Welfare Department. The event, held at the government school, was part of the Breastfeeding Week celebrations and the implementation of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

Coordinator Swetha from the Women Empowerment Center stated that the program aimed to raise awareness about the issues faced by girls and ways to tackle them. Additionally, as part of the Breastfeeding Week, the importance of breastfeeding was explained to the students. School Headmaster Thyagaraju Goud, AO Sai Ramesh, teachers, and ICDS Supervisor Vanaja, among others, participated in the program.

X