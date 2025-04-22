Efforts Bear Fruit…MP Vamsi secures Rs 140 cr towards SCCL Pension Fund

Hyderabad: The SCCL (Singareni Collieries Company Limited) decided to allocate Rs 20 per ton of coal mined towards the Singareni workers pension fund, injecting Rs 140 crore into the scheme in a single move.

According to a media statement, Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsikrishna has successfully secured Rs 140 crore towards the long-stagnant Pension Fund. This was realised following the MP’s persistent efforts including meetings with central ministers, engaging SCCL officials, and regularly raising the matter in Parliament. Described as a landmark development that marks a turning point for the welfare of Singareni coal mine workers, this breakthrough ends over 35 years of administrative apathy.

This pension scheme was launched during the tenure of former Union Minister Gaddam Venkataswamy. However, there has been no enhancement to pension contributions since its inception. Successive governments failed to address the growing needs of thousands of retired coal workers, leaving their futures uncertain.

“The MP’s sustained efforts have now resulted in SCCL agreeing to allocate Rs 20 per ton of coal mined towards the pension fund,” the statement reads.