Efforts on to build Suryapet-Sircilla NH with minimum harm to ryots: MP

Siddipet: BJP MP from Medak Raghunandan Rao stated on Tuesday that efforts are underway for the construction of a national highway from Suryapet to Sircilla in a way that minimises harm to farmers. He assured that concerns raised by farmers would be taken into consideration and urged them not to worry.

The MP attended a review meeting at the Siddipet Collectorate on the national highway expansion. The meeting chaired by Collector Manu Choudhary included R&B officials and those affected by the land acquisition.

Rao explained that objections have been raised by farmers regarding the highway. He mentioned that three proposals have been prepared for the highway construction and re-assured that the road will be built in a way that minimises damage to farmers.

He noted that all farmers had appealed to expand the Rajiv Road to continue the 765-DG route.

The MP said that he would discuss with regional officials from the National Highway Authority and urged authorities to ensure that crop fields suffer as little damage as possible.