Eight Injured in Lift Accident at Nagole's Kinnera Grand Hotel

Several people were left seriously injured after a lift accident at the renowned Kinnera Grand Hotel in Nagole.

Several people were left seriously injured after a lift accident at the renowned Kinnera Grand Hotel in Nagole. The incident occurred when the lift suddenly plummeted from the fourth floor, leaving the exact number of passengers inside unknown.

Eight individuals were reported to have sustained serious injuries as a result of the fall. They were promptly taken to LB Nagar Kamineni Hospital for urgent medical attention. Reports suggest that the victims were attendees at an engagement party being held at the hotel.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident and ensuring necessary measures are in place to prevent similar incidents in the future

